Azerbaijan pays tribute to People's Artist Amaliya Panahova [PHOTOS]

18 June 2025 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani people have paid tribute to People's Artist Amaliya Panahova, Azernews reports.

Flowers were laid at the graves of People's Artists Amaliya Panahova and Yusif Mukhtarov to honour their memory.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, Head of the Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Culture Ministry Intigam Babayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theatrical Workers Union Haji Ismayilov, members of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union Board, Honored Art Worker Firangiz Gurbanova, Secretaries-Honored Art Worker Baba Vaziroglu, People's Artist Hamida Omarova, scholar-philologist Akif Ali, Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund Jamil Guliyev, Honored Artists Meryam Alizadeh, Ilham Rahimli, Honored Artist Azad Shukurov, leadership and staff of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, People's Artists Rafiq Azimov, Shukufa Yusupova, Nureddin Mehdiyev, as well as the leadership of the Baku Municipal Theater, its chief director, People's Artist Mehrakim Farzaliyev, and the theater staff.

During the commemorative event, which coincided with Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day, participants shared memories of Amaliya Panahova's life and work, spoke about her versatile creativity, her inspired patriotism, the significance of the Baku Municipal Theatre she established during challenging times, and paid tribute to the distinguished actress.

At the end, the director of the Baku Municipal Theatre, Aynur Mukhtarova, expressed deep gratitude to everyone for their attention and respect for her mother's memory.

It is noted that a series of events dedicated to Amaliya Panahova's anniversary are planned to take place by the end of the year.