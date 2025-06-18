Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan expands competitive environment in state procurement sector

18 June 2025
Azerbaijan expands competitive environment in state procurement sector
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
The volume of public procurement in Azerbaijan rose to 9.8 billion manats in 2024, up from 6.5 billion manats in 2020 — representing approximately a 1.5-fold increase.

