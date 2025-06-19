Azernews.Az

Thursday June 19 2025

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EU exceeds $9 billion in first five months of 2025

19 June 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EU exceeds $9 billion in first five months of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The positive trade dynamics come amid broader efforts to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy and strengthen its position as a regional trade hub. The increase in both exports and imports demonstrates the mutual benefits of this partnership and signals continued growth potential for bilateral trade relations in the coming months.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more