Azerbaijan urges Israel to avoid civilian areas populated by Azerbaijanis in Iran

19 June 2025 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Amid the ongoing military escalation between Israel and Iran, the Azerbaijani government has once again appealed to Israeli authorities to exercise maximum caution in operations conducted near areas populated by Azerbaijanis in Iran, especially following reported strikes on military facilities in Ardabil, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan reiterated its call through multiple diplomatic channels, emphasizing the importance of avoiding strikes that may threaten civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly in northwestern Iran, where a large ethnic Azerbaijani population resides.

This is the second known diplomatic communication from Baku to Tel Aviv in recent days, following the initial message urging Israel not to target Azerbaijani-populated settlements or inflict damage on critical social infrastructure.

The renewed concern follows intensified Israeli strikes after June 13, when hostilities flared into direct confrontation between the two states. Civilian casualties have been reported on both sides, and there is growing alarm over the potential humanitarian consequences in border regions where Iranian Azerbaijanis live.

Baku’s calls reflect a carefully measured position—balancing its close partnership with Israel with its cultural and ethnic ties to millions of Azerbaijanis in Iran. With Ardabil and surrounding provinces home to a significant Azerbaijani community, any further escalation could deepen regional tensions and draw humanitarian and political backlash.

The Azerbaijani government continues to monitor the situation and has reiterated its position that civilian lives must be protected and international humanitarian norms respected during military operations.