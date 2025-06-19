Azerbaijan's MAMA 'Mother Nature' exhibition presented at London Design Biennale [PHOTOS]

19 June 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The official opening of the Azerbaijan pavilion has taken place within the framework of the London Design Biennale 2025, Azernews reports. Azerbaijan is being represented at the London Biennale for the first time.

Within the national pavilion, the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art exhibition, presented by the Heydar Aliyev Center and IDEA Public Union, portrays nature as a source of art, memory, and future, exploring humanity's deep connections with nature through contemporary art and ecological thought.

At the opening ceremony, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, drew attention to the current problems caused by climate change on our planet, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting with nature, as well as the role of care and creative thinking.

"Nature is our home. Against the backdrop of global changes, we gain not only responsibility but also the opportunity to hear again nature's rhythms and voices through art, beauty, and the feminine sensibility," said Leyla Aliyeva.

She noted that the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project continues its journey following its debut at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, and successful presentations at the Bahrain Art Center and the MAXXI Museum of Contemporary Art in Rome.

The exhibition in London marks an important stage in this journey, demonstrating once again that Azerbaijan has the power to engage in a global dialogue at the crossroads of culture, ecology, and humanistic values.

Director of the London Design Biennale 2025 Victoria Broackes highlighted the pavilion's poetic qualities and highly appreciated its artistic response to ecological challenges during her speech.

Lord John Alderdice, the UK Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia and a member of the House of Lords, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and ecological dialogue for a sustainable future.

The London Design Biennale is an international exhibition held every two years in the historic Somerset House building.

The Biennale brings together artists, designers, and architects from various countries.

This year, the London Design Biennale focuses on the theme "Surface Reflections."

The Azerbaijan pavilion will be open to visitors until June 29.