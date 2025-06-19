Azerbaijan highlights importance of climate transparency at Bonn Climate Summit

19 June 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

"This year marks a critical milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. The submission of the first Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) is not merely a procedural obligation—it represents our collective commitment to measurable, accountable, and verifiable climate action. These efforts are essential for building mutual trust within the global climate regime.”

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Shahin Shahyarov, Acting Head of the Analysis and Strategic Studies Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative of the COP29 Presidency, during a panel session on the “Enhanced Transparency Framework Dialogue” at the Bonn Climate Summit.

According to Shahyarov, climate transparency is a top priority for Azerbaijan in its role as the COP29 Presidency.

“As part of our presidency, we have launched the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform,” he stated. “This initiative is designed to assist Parties—particularly developing countries—in the preparation and finalisation of their BTRs, while also supporting the long-term development of institutional capacity for ongoing transparency efforts.”

The platform reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering inclusive and robust climate governance ahead of COP29 in Baku later this year.