Croatian jazz stars enchant music lovers at Baku Piano Festival 2025 [PHOTOS]

The 4th Baku Piano Festival has dazzled music lovers with a fascinating performance by Lela Kaplowitz Jazz Group (Croatia), held at Rotunda Roof Garden, Azernews reports.

This evening of sublime jazz brilliance showcased the extraordinary talents of vocalist Lela Kaplowitz, pianist Petar Kulibrk, guitarist Filip Pavik, and violinist Lucija Kaplowitz, captivating the audience with their seamless synergy and profound musicality.

Lela Kaplowitz is a well-known figure in modern jazz. She has performed and recorded with famous musicians and groups like Arturo Farrell, the Chico O'Farrill Afro Cuban Jazz Orchestra, The Duke Ellington Orchestra, and the popular duo Two Cellos.

Throughout her career, she has worked with many respected jazz artists such as Doug Carn, Miles Griffith, Bill Saxton, and others.

During her five years in New York City, Lela performed at famous places like Madison Square Garden's International Music Festival, Birdland, The Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola.

She gained a lot of praise and a loyal fan base. She also took part in important music festivals in cities like Atlantic City, Miami, Philadelphia, and Savannah.

In Europe, Lela has performed in well-known jazz clubs and festivals. In 2009, she won the "Lady Summer" award at a major women’s jazz singing competition in Kajaani, Finland.

Lela has released several albums and appeared as a guest singer on many others. In 2019, she performed at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York to promote her album "To One", released by Parma Recordings.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts have a great opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival features concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkiye, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital are delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

