World record for launching four-meter kite set in Kazakhstan

19 June 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A four-meter installation dedicated to the kimeshek, a traditional headdress worn by Kazakh women, has been unveiled in the city of Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The installation was displayed along the central boulevard of the city, attracting the attention of both locals and visitors.

In Kazakh culture, the kimeshek was traditionally worn exclusively by married women and symbolized their unique status within both the family and society. This distinctive headdress is an important cultural artifact, representing the respect and honor associated with womanhood in Kazakhstan.

The author of the project is Gulayim Akumbayeva, a renowned designer and artisan. Akumbayeva drew inspiration from Kazakh folklore and national traditions, aiming to honor the country’s rich cultural heritage and raise awareness about this iconic symbol of female identity.

Representatives from the World Book of Records officially recognized the installation as a world record, adding it to the latest edition of the Book of Records. This acknowledgment not only highlights the scale of the installation but also emphasizes the global significance of preserving cultural traditions.

The event also featured around 200 women dressed in white kimonos, who gathered to pay tribute to the kimeshek and promote this traditional headdress. Their presence symbolized unity and cultural pride, drawing attention to the ongoing relevance of the kimeshek in contemporary Kazakh society.

This installation is part of a broader movement in Kazakhstan to celebrate and preserve traditional clothing and customs. The kimeshek, which has been an essential part of Kazakh women’s attire for centuries, is now being rediscovered by younger generations, especially in the context of national identity. Such events are also helping to bridge the gap between traditional culture and modern artistic expressions, showing that cultural heritage can be celebrated in innovative ways.