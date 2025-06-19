Global spotlight on Turkiye as Indonesia commits to KAAN fighter

19 June 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

The announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Indonesia has placed an order for 48 units of Turkiye’s fifth-generation national fighter jet, KAAN, has reverberated across international media. The landmark deal marks one of the largest defense export agreements in Turkish history and positions Turkiye as a rising player in the global aerospace industry.

Entirely developed with domestic engineering and technology, KAAN gained global attention after the success of its test flights in 2024. With advanced radar systems, next-generation weaponry, and high maneuverability, international outlets have described the aircraft as a serious alternative to the U.S.-made F-35.

Several countries — particularly in the Middle East and Asia — are reportedly evaluating the KAAN for their air forces. Among those expressing interest are Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Analysts suggest that Indonesia’s commitment could accelerate procurement processes in other nations as well.

A Game-Changer in Turkiye's Defense Exports

Experts believe the Indonesia deal will significantly boost global demand for KAAN, strengthening Turkiye’s standing as an emerging defense power. British-based Middle East Eye called the agreement “groundbreaking” and noted that it represents Turkiye’s largest-ever export contract in the defense sector.

The contract was signed at the Indo Defence 2025 exhibition in Jakarta, where Turkish defense companies were prominently represented. The agreement may also include the local production of some KAAN components in Indonesia, further deepening industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Defense analyst Yusuf Akbaba told Middle East Eye, “Increasing order volume is essential to reducing costs. Countries like Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia are considering purchasing KAAN. With Indonesia’s order finalized, we could see momentum building in those regions.”

KAAN’s capabilities reportedly extend beyond fifth-generation features, with artificial intelligence systems and drone integration bringing the jet close to sixth-generation potential. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is aiming to complete development by 2028, with mass production expected by 2030.

International Attention and Strategic Shifts

Greek newspaper Kathimerini emphasized that this agreement marks the first export deal involving a fifth-generation fighter still in development. The paper described it as a historic step reflecting the growing economic and defense ties between Turkiye and Indonesia. It also highlighted an earlier memorandum between the two countries regarding the establishment of a drone production facility in Indonesia by Baykar, Turkiye’s leading UAV manufacturer.

Kathimerini further reported that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are among the jet’s potential future buyers. With KAAN’s successful test flight in 2024 and first deliveries to Indonesia expected in 2028, Turkiye is steadily expanding its international footprint in the defense sector.

U.S.-based Bloomberg devoted extensive coverage to the geopolitical context of the agreement, noting that Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia, is diversifying its defense partnerships beyond traditional Western allies. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s office confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition.

Bloomberg interpreted the agreement as part of Subianto’s military modernization strategy and noted that this collaboration could herald a new era in Turkish defense diplomacy. Citing SIPRI data, the report stated that Turkiye increased its defense spending by 12% in 2024, reaching $25 billion — in line with global trends amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Erdoğan’s broader ambition to elevate Turkiye into the ranks of top defense producers was also emphasized. His administration is not only investing in fighter jets but also in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armored platforms.

A Surging Industry with Global Reach

India’s Economic Times spotlighted Turkiye’s remarkable leap in defense exports, noting that revenues surged from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $7.1 billion in 2024. The paper stated that Turkiye’s defense sector is rapidly becoming a key component of its economy and an influential player on the global stage.

The KAAN project, alongside globally recognized UAVs like the Bayraktar series, showcases how Turkiye’s domestic defense production is transitioning from a regional to a global force.

U.S.-based Associated Press characterized the Indonesia–Turkiye fighter jet deal as “historic,” emphasizing Erdoğan’s remarks that Indonesia may participate in the production process. AP described the agreement as a strategic move to deepen bilateral defense ties and a major demonstration of Turkiye’s growing technological capacity.

The report concluded that KAAN represents not just a technological achievement but a milestone in Turkiye’s strategic autonomy and defense export capability.