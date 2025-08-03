China-Mongolia border port handles milestone 20,000 China-Europe freight trains
Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, recorded a milestone of 20,000 entry and exit China-Europe freight trains since its service launch in 2013, said the China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd. on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
