What foreign visitors really think about traveling in Azerbaijan [OPINION]

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has become an increasingly attractive destination on the global tourism map, offering a mix of ancient history, diverse landscapes, and emerging wellness resorts. However, another question arises: How satisfied are tourists with their visits to Azerbaijan?

While the tourists we met shared that their overall experience in Azerbaijan was positive, particularly noting the delicious food and excellent hospitality, we observed that the issues they encountered were more technical in nature.

Behind the rise in visitor numbers lies a growing chorus of complaints that reveal deeper issues beneath the surface. From language barriers and high prices to inconsistent service and underdeveloped infrastructure, many tourists say their experiences fall short of expectations. A survey conducted by Azernews, consisting of both foreign and local travellers, sheds light on the most common frustrations voiced by visitors and the changes they believe are urgently needed to make Azerbaijan more competitive in a crowded travel market.

Branding lacks recognition and emotional connection

According to the survey responses gathered from 31 foreign tourists and 40 Azerbaijani nationals, Azerbaijan’s tourism brand remains only slightly recognisable on the global stage. More than half of international respondents (51.6%) said they found the brand only mildly recognisable, while only 16.1% considered it highly recognisable. Locals shared this sentiment, with 42.5% admitting that Azerbaijan’s tourism brand lacks strong visibility when compared to regional competitors like Georgia or Türkiye.

Although slogans such as “Land of Fire” or “Visit Azerbaijan” were mentioned, many tourists described these phrases as lacking depth and connection to real experiences. By contrast, Georgia’s tourism branding was praised for combining affordability, accessibility, and a strong narrative identity.

When asked about their overall tourism experience, 64.5% of international visitors described their trip as “good” or “excellent,” yet a significant portion—nearly 26%—found it just “average,” with a few rating it as “poor.” Local perspectives mirrored this trend, with 62.5% calling their tourism experiences “average.” These responses signal a dangerous plateau: while dissatisfaction isn’t widespread, there’s little to excite or inspire return visits or strong word-of-mouth promotion.

So what exactly are tourists complaining about?

Foreign and local respondents pointed to overlapping issues—chief among them, infrastructure, language barriers, service quality, and overpriced services:

Inadequate infrastructure was the top complaint among local tourists (62.5%). Poor road conditions, a lack of signage, insufficient rest areas, and subpar accommodation and dining options were common concerns.

Limited language accessibility was the leading complaint from foreign tourists (48.4%), followed by high prices (45.2%) and low service quality (45.2%).

41.9% of foreigners also noted that infrastructure shortfalls diminished their travel experience, echoing the issues identified by locals.

Notably, a smaller group of foreign respondents also expressed disappointment with Azerbaijan’s overreliance on global brand names in hotels and restaurants, which diluted the authenticity of the cultural experience they were seeking.

These findings suggest that many of the frustrations are systemic rather than isolated, and that the same problems are being experienced by both domestic and international travellers alike.

Service workforce training seen as critical weakness

Another major finding was the perception that Azerbaijan’s tourism workforce is not adequately trained. Only 9.7% of foreign respondents said the staff they encountered was well-prepared. More than half (51.6%) said "No," and another 38.7% said "Partially." Tour guides, hotel workers, and restaurant staff were all cited as needing better training in customer care, foreign languages, and hospitality standards.

Encouragingly, there is near-universal support for the establishment of tourism-related educational institutions: 96.8% of foreign tourists and 97.5% of locals said they support the idea of opening regional colleges or training centres focused on tourism.

Price versus value: a persistent mismatch

Despite Azerbaijan being considered a relatively low-cost destination, many visitors complained of prices that didn't match service quality. Nearly half (45.2%) of international respondents felt their visit was “slightly more expensive” than expected. Locals also listed “high prices” as a barrier to enjoying domestic tourism.

This inconsistency, especially evident outside Baku, risks damaging the country’s long-term tourism credibility. Visitors reported paying premium rates for experiences that felt ordinary or disorganised, raising concerns about transparency and value-for-money.

Missed opportunities in cultural and wellness tourism

Tourists—both foreign and local—agreed on the types of tourism they want to see developed in Azerbaijan:

Cultural/Heritage Tourism

Medical and Thermal Tourism

Wine and Culinary Tourism

These preferences align closely with Azerbaijan’s natural strengths: its UNESCO-recognised historical sites, healing resources like Naftalan oil and salt caves, and a rich culinary tradition. However, tourists feel that these assets are currently underutilised or poorly marketed.

Demand for authenticity over Westernised experiences

A recurring sentiment among foreign tourists was the disappointment with the “Westernised” presentation of tourism in Azerbaijan. As one respondent noted, “The experience seems too focused on international standards rather than local flavours.” This reflects a broader global trend in tourism: visitors are looking for immersive, local, and unbranded encounters, not generic luxury experiences they could find anywhere.

Where do we go from here?

To address these complaints and position Azerbaijan as a truly competitive tourist destination, the survey highlights several urgent needs:

Develop regional infrastructure with better roads, signage, and public services.

Train the tourism workforce through new colleges and professional certification programs.

Strengthen branding with emotionally resonant stories and locally anchored themes like the Silk Roads, wellness heritage, or wine trails.

Promote price transparency and link service levels with clear value expectations.

Digitize the tourism experience with apps, multilingual platforms, and feedback tools.

Create feedback loops to allow tourists to voice concerns, offer suggestions, and feel heard in real time.

Ultimately, this survey reveals that Azerbaijan’s tourism industry has substantial promise, but must overcome structural barriers to unlock its full potential. From improving service quality to embracing local authenticity, the path forward depends on moving from passive slogans to active experiences that resonate with tourists long after they leave.