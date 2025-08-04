Mines and UXOs cleared in 13 regions as ANAMA expands operations

4 August 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released its latest weekly update on demining operations in the country’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, a total of 48 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-tank mines, and 309 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected during the latest clearance efforts.

Operations were conducted across several regions, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

In total, 1,726.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war during the reporting period.

The mine clearance efforts are a key component of the safe reconstruction and resettlement process in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict zones, enabling the return of displaced populations and the restoration of infrastructure.