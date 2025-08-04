Farewell ceremony held for People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev

4 August 2025 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A farewell ceremony is being held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Theater of Young Spectators for the prominent writer, novelist, playwright, critic, literary scholar, Doctor of Philological Sciences, professor, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer, recipient of the "Istiglal" Order, statesman and public figure Elchin Afandiyev, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, as well as other state and government officials, are attending the ceremony.

The late writer's body has been placed on a pedestal on the stage of the Young Spectators Theater, which has been decorated in mourning style.

Wreaths have been laid around the pedestal on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and various state and government institutions.

Elchin Afandiyev's colleagues, friends, well-known figures from the fields of science and culture, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament and numerous readers of the late writer's works are coming to the theater building to pay their last respects to the unforgettable author.

In a speech at the farewell ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova spoke about Elchin Afandiyev's unique creative legacy.

She noted that he began his literary career in the 1960s and was one of the leading representatives of the literary generation known as the "Sixtiers," who hold a special place in Azerbaijani literature.

The writer brought a new spirit, new values, and artistic expression to national literature, playing an exceptional role in the development of the literary environment.

His prose, short stories, and novellas have been translated and published in dozens of foreign countries, significantly contributing to the international promotion of Azerbaijani literature. Elchin Afandiyev was one of the most recognized figures representing our national literature abroad with dignity.

His rich body of work includes novels, novellas, plays, and critical essays. The writer's works such as "Mahmud and Maryam", "The White Camel", "The Head", and "The Flag Bearers" are considered part of the golden treasury of Azerbaijani literature.

As a productive playwright, his stage plays have been widely performed both in domestic and foreign theaters.

It was emphasized that Elchin Afandiyev was not only a writer but also a public and political figure who contributed greatly to the development of Azerbaijani statehood and culture.

From 1993 to 2018, he served as Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, playing an important role in the country's public, political, and cultural life.

In the late 1980s, as chairman of the Vətən (Homeland) Society, he rendered invaluable services in uniting Azerbaijanis living abroad and strengthening their ties with their historical homeland, thus contributing significantly to the formation of the diaspora movement.

For his exceptional services to Azerbaijani literature and culture, he was awarded the Istiglal Order and other high state honors.

Elchin Afandiyev's works, centered on the history, fate, and artistic heritage of the Azerbaijani people, as well as on recreating scenes from both the distant and recent past, hold a unique place in 20th-century Azerbaijani literature.

His literary legacy is not only recognized in Azerbaijan but is also a subject of academic research beyond its borders. Starting his literary journey with short stories in the style of metaphysical realism, he entered the golden treasury of Azerbaijani literature with his historical novels, absurd dramas, and surrealist and realist short stories and novellas. His bright memory will forever live in the hearts of our people.

May his soul rest in peace!