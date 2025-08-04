Film enthusiasts unite for special movie night in Heydar Aliyev Park [PHOTOS]

4 August 2025 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An open-air film screening has been organized at the amphitheater of Heydar Aliyev Park, Khatai district, Azernews reports.

This initiative was implemented jointly by the Culture Ministry, Cinema Agency, Baku City Main Department of Culture, as well as Khatai District Executive Power, to mark Azerbaijan National Cinema Day.

Ali-Sattar Guliyev's film "Goodbye, Schmidt!" was screened as part of the event.

The film tells the story of Emil Schmidt, a German resident in Azerbaijan, and explores themes of autumn sorrow, summer joy, and the meaning of life, while also touching on themes of love for one's homeland and freedom.

The screen work was produced in honor of the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of ethnic Germans in Azerbaijan.

At the event, Turan Mammadli, an employee of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, provided insight about the agency's activities.

Since its establishment, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency has been taking significant steps to support the local film industry, increase and promote film production, and revamp the infrastructure.

Turan Mammadli emphasized that these initiatives will be consistently implemented in the future:

"We are committed to revitalizing active cinema viewership in Azerbaijan, increasing film production, and expanding opportunities for professionals in the industry. This effort is vital not only from an economic and ideological perspective but also to provide actors with a platform to showcase their talent and skills. The Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency are dedicated to these goals and will persist in their efforts to achieve them."

Speaking later, the producer Ali-Sattar Guliyev and the lead actor, Deputy Chairman of the Film Industry Development Fund Public Union Azer Aydemir provided detailed information about the essence of the film and congratulated cinema devotees and film lovers on the occasion of Azerbaijan Cinema Day.

Furthermore, the participants of the event also had a chance to meet with the film crew.