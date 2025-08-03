Weather Forecast for August 4: scorching temperatures expected across Azerbaijan

3 August 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorological Service has released the weather forecast for August 4, with hot and sunny conditions expected throughout most of the country.

According to Azernews, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be clear and sunny. A northwesterly wind in the morning will be replaced by a southeasterly breeze during the day.

Temperatures in the capital are forecast to range between 23–28°C at night and soar to 35–40°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly below normal at 758 mmHg, while relative humidity will range from 70–75% at night to 35–40% during daylight hours.

Across the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry, with a light easterly wind prevailing.

Temperatures in the lowlands will range between 24–28°C at night and climb to 35–40°C during the day, with some areas experiencing highs of up to 41°C. In the mountainous regions, nighttime temperatures will be between 21–26°C, rising to 29–34°C in the daytime.