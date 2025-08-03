Azernews.Az

Sunday August 3 2025

Clean energy blueprint takes shape with Navahi substation launch

3 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Clean energy blueprint takes shape with Navahi substation launch
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
At the heart of the AZURE Project is the construction of the 500/330 kV Navahi Junction Substation, which will be the most advanced and expansive substation in Azerbaijan’s power system. More than a technical enhancement, this facility represents a strategic pivot—designed to handle up to 2 GW of new variable renewable energy and ensure stability as more solar and wind capacity is deployed nationwide.

