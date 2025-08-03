Clean energy blueprint takes shape with Navahi substation launch

3 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

At the heart of the AZURE Project is the construction of the 500/330 kV Navahi Junction Substation, which will be the most advanced and expansive substation in Azerbaijan’s power system. More than a technical enhancement, this facility represents a strategic pivot—designed to handle up to 2 GW of new variable renewable energy and ensure stability as more solar and wind capacity is deployed nationwide.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!