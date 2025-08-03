“Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze” International Padel Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
Organised by the Azerbaijan Tennis and Padel Federation, the "Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze" International Padel Cup has officially begun.
Azernews reports that officials from the Federation addressed the opening ceremony, wishing success to the athletes and highlighting the rapid development of padel in Azerbaijan.
The first tournament will run until 3 August, with the second taking place from 5 to 7 August.
Athletes from Azerbaijan, as well as Italy, Moldova, Türkiye, Georgia, Latvia, Sudan, Ukraine, Israel, and Kazakhstan are participating in the international competition.
In total, 36 padel players are competing for medals.
