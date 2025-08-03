Türkiye's next presidential election could be held earlier, says Minister

3 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Speculation about early presidential elections in Türkiye has resurfaced following recent remarks by the country’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Azernews reports.

Uraloğlu stated, “Presidential elections are coming. The elections will be held in 2027. I think so,” signaling a potential shift from the scheduled 2028 timeline.

This comment appears to contradict earlier statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had firmly noted that the presidential elections would be held as planned in 2028.

No official announcement has been made till now.