Balakən Small Hydropower Plant Generates Over 27 Million kWh of Electricity
The Balakən Small Hydropower Plant (SHPP), located on the Balakən River, has produced a total of 27.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since it was commissioned up until July 1 of this year, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
The plant consists of three hydro units, each with a capacity of 0.48 megawatts (MW), bringing the total installed capacity to 1.44 MW.
This year marks the 11th anniversary of the plant’s launch. Over the past decade, the Balakən SHPP has contributed to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy mix, helping to meet local electricity demand through sustainable hydropower generation.
The facility not only underscores Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance its energy security but also aligns with the country’s broader commitment to increase the share of renewable sources in its energy portfolio.
