Elchin Afandiyev, esteemed Azerbaijani writer and statesman, passes away at 82

3 August 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani literature and culture suffered a profound loss on August 3 with the passing of Elchin Ilyas oglu Afandiyev, a celebrated writer, playwright, literary critic, scholar, and public figure. He was 82.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Afandiyev was a People’s Writer of Azerbaijan (1998), a recipient of the prestigious “Istiglal” (Independence) Order (2003), and a long-standing member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union. His contributions to literature and public service spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural and political landscape.

Born in Baku on May 13, 1943, Elchin Afandiyev began his literary career in the 1960s, emerging as one of the leading figures of the “Sixtiers” generation in Azerbaijani literature. He was instrumental in bringing a fresh voice, modern sensibilities, and new literary techniques to the national canon, profoundly shaping the country's literary scene.

His prose—comprising short stories, novellas, and novels—was translated and published in numerous countries, helping introduce Azerbaijani literature to a global readership. Among his most celebrated works are *Mahmud and Maryam*, *The White Camel*, *The Head*, and *The Standard-Bearers*, all of which are considered literary treasures.

Afandiyev was also a prolific playwright, with his stage works performed in theatres across Azerbaijan and abroad. His creative legacy spans fiction, drama, and scholarly essays, contributing richly to the nation’s intellectual life.

Beyond literature, Elchin Afandiyev played a significant role in public service. From 1993 to 2018, he served as Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, actively shaping the country’s socio-political and cultural affairs. As chairman of the "Vatan" (Homeland) Society in the late 1980s, he was a key figure in strengthening ties between the Azerbaijani diaspora and their homeland, laying the groundwork for the modern diaspora movement.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Afandiyev received numerous state honors, including the “Istiglal” Order and other high-level awards.

“The Ministry of Culture expresses its deep sorrow over the passing of Elchin Afandiyev and extends heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” the official statement read. “His vast literary legacy and immense contributions will forever live in the memory of our people.”