Azerbaijani judokas shine at European Cup in Skopje
The European Cup for young judokas has kicked off in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, with a strong performance from Team Azerbaijan on the opening day, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, four Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium on Day 1 of the tournament. Nihad Mamishev (60 kg) and Abil Yusubov (73 kg) dominated their respective weight categories to claim gold medals, defeating all of their opponents. Farid Garayev (60 kg) secured silver, while Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) earned a bronze medal.
With 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze so far, Azerbaijan currently ranks second in the overall team standings.
The tournament features 226 athletes from 26 countries and is scheduled to conclude today.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!