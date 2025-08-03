Karvan-Yevlakh Extends Contract with Midfielder Ibrahim Gadirzade
Ahead of the new season in the Misli Premier League, Karvan-Yevlakh has renewed its contract with midfielder Ibrahim Gadirzade, the club announced to Azernews.
According to the official statement, Gadirzade has signed a new one-year deal with the Yevlakh-based team.
The 25-year-old midfielder made 25 appearances for Karvan-Yevlakh last season and recorded three assists. His consistent performance was instrumental in helping the club secure its position in the top tier of Azerbaijani football.
Karvan-Yevlakh is aiming to strengthen its core lineup before the start of the new campaign, and the extension of Gadirzade's contract is seen as a step toward maintaining squad stability.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!