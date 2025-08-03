Karvan-Yevlakh Extends Contract with Midfielder Ibrahim Gadirzade

3 August 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ahead of the new season in the Misli Premier League, Karvan-Yevlakh has renewed its contract with midfielder Ibrahim Gadirzade, the club announced to Azernews.

According to the official statement, Gadirzade has signed a new one-year deal with the Yevlakh-based team.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 25 appearances for Karvan-Yevlakh last season and recorded three assists. His consistent performance was instrumental in helping the club secure its position in the top tier of Azerbaijani football.

Karvan-Yevlakh is aiming to strengthen its core lineup before the start of the new campaign, and the extension of Gadirzade's contract is seen as a step toward maintaining squad stability.