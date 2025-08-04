Victims of Armenian missile attacks recount suffering during Patriotic War

4 August 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

At the Baku Military Court on August 4, civilians shared harrowing testimonies of the missile attacks that struck the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir during the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

One of the witnesses, Ingilab Mammadov, described how his two-story house collapsed on October 4, 2020, following a rocket strike. He and his three young children were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries. Mammadov stressed that there were no military installations in the area, later learning that the attack was carried out with a Smerch missile fired by Armenian forces.

Another witness, Elchin Bagirov, testified that a missile exploded near his residence the same day, injuring him, his mother Nabat Bagirova, and his uncle. As a result of his injuries, Bagirov’s uncle lost his ability to work.

The ongoing trial addresses multiple charges against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.