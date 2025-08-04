Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister meets commander of Pakistan Navy [VIDEO]

4 August 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

General-Colonel Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, received Admiral Navid Ashraf, Commander of the Pakistan Navy, and his delegation during their official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to the meeting, the guests paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs by visiting the Alley of Martyrs, laying floral wreaths on the graves of those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. They also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The meeting at the General Staff headquarters began with General-Colonel Valiyev welcoming the delegation and expressing his pleasure to host them in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the long-standing historical ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and emphasized the advanced stage of military cooperation between the two countries.

Admiral Ashraf expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality and expressed confidence that ongoing bilateral meetings would positively contribute to the enhancement of military cooperation.

The parties underlined the importance of joint military exercises aimed at further improving the professionalism of Azerbaijani and Pakistani naval forces. They also engaged in a broad and constructive exchange of views on various issues of mutual interest.