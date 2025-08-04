Manat holds firm as Central Bank absorbs foreign inflows
By most macroeconomic indicators, Azerbaijan has navigated the first half of 2025 with a cautious but effective monetary policy. While much of the global economy continues to grapple with inflationary pressure and volatile capital flows, Baku has managed to preserve its currency stability and grow its reserves. The Central Bank’s recent figures reveal a pattern worth analyzing.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!