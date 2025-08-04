Turkish, Azerbaijani FMs discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation

4 August 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The dialogue reaffirmed the continued coordination between the two allied nations on key political and regional issues.

During the call, the two ministers discussed various aspects of the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with a particular focus on bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

