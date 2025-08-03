Iran, Pakistan sign cooperation documents
On August 3, 12 cooperation documents in various fields were signed between Pakistan and Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
The signing ceremony of the documents was attended by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and other officials from the two countries.
According to the information, these documents include tourism, agriculture, justice and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transportation, cultural heritage, and economic and trade cooperation.
The signed documents will develop relations between the two countries, as well as regional cooperation.
To note, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has arrived on a visit to Pakistan on August 2.
