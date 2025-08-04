Turkish business delegation explores investment potential in Alat Free Economic Zone

4 August 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish businessmen have familiarized themselves with Azerbaijan’s investment landscape, with particular focus on the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

According to the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), a meeting was held with representatives from the Mersin office of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. The Turkish delegation was provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan’s industrial centers, incentive mechanisms, and the broader economic climate for foreign investors.

Special attention was given to strategic areas such as the Alat Free Economic Zone—one of Azerbaijan's most prominent hubs for international business—and the reconstruction-driven economic opportunities in Garabagh.

Both parties expressed interest in intensifying bilateral business ties and fostering long-term investment partnerships.