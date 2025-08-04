SOCAR Marine joins EU carbon trading system

4 August 2025 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

“SOCAR Marine,” a subsidiary of SOCAR Türkiye specializing in maritime transport, has announced the start of its operations in the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for the purchase and sale of greenhouse gas emission allowances, Azernews reports, citing the company. According to the information, this new initiative aims to assist...

