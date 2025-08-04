Cabinet updates rules on forecasting state budget revenues
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended its 2020 decision on forecasting state budget revenues, including non-oil and oil revenues, Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the updated regulation, which introduces a key change in calculating simplified tax revenues. Under the new rules, simplified tax revenues from taxpayers engaged in cargo transportation will no longer be included in the state budget revenue forecasts.
This adjustment aims to refine budget revenue predictions by excluding cargo transport simplified tax revenues from the forecast calculations.
