Ukraine prepares for Erdogan’s visit amid push to ratify free trade agreement

4 August 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ukraine is preparing to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an official visit to Kyiv, with the potential ratification of the long-awaited free trade agreement between the two countries expected to be at the center of the talks, Azernews reports via RBC-Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Nariman Jalal revealed in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that preparations for the visit are currently underway. He stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky personally invited his Turkish counterpart and reconfirmed the invitation during a recent meeting.

“This visit requires great efforts, because there are many issues that hinder its implementation,” Jalal said.

According to the ambassador, the ratification of the free trade agreement will likely be the main topic on the agenda. He emphasized its significance not only for the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Ankara but also for a wide segment of Ukrainian businesses.

“President Zelensky's invitation is very simple: Turkey is interested in signing a free trade agreement. This agreement is also important for a large part of our business, although for some it may create tension due to increased competition. However, this is a political decision,” he added.

The ambassador noted that Ukraine hopes the agreement will be ratified during Erdogan’s visit, calling it a “good and symbolic step toward cooperation.”