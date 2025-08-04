Google remains dominant search engine in Azerbaijan with over 81% market share

4 August 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Google has maintained its stronghold as the most popular search engine in Azerbaijan, holding an impressive 81.28% share of the market in July 2025, Azernews reports, citing Global Stats.

Compared to June, Google’s share increased by 1.39 percentage points, reinforcing its dominant position in the country’s digital landscape.

Meanwhile, Russian-based Yandex experienced a decline in popularity. Its market share dropped by 1.47 percentage points to 16.4% in July.

Microsoft's Bing saw a modest increase, rising by 0.03 percentage points to reach 1.23%. In contrast, Yahoo’s share slightly declined by 0.04 percentage points, settling at 0.47%.

Other search engines collectively accounted for 0.62% of the market during the reporting period.

The figures underscore Google’s continued supremacy in Azerbaijan’s search engine market, while alternative platforms struggle to gain significant traction.