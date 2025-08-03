S Africa arrests 1,000 illegal miners
South African police said Friday they have arrested some 1,000 undocumented migrants working in gold mines in the northeast of the country, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.
A police spokesman for the Mpumalanga province, where the week-long sweep took place, told AFP there could be more arrests because there are still illegal miners underground.
"As they are coming out, they have been taken," said the spokesman, Donald Mdhluli. The police operation, which started on Monday, targeted clandestine mining near the village of Barberton, close to the borders of Eswatini and Mozambique.
The Sheba Mine is owned by Barberton Mines who said in a statement: "Earlier this year there was outcry from the community and employees when Barberton Mines retrenched workers as the mine was unprofitable and facing closure. Now we know the reason why!
South African police said Friday they have arrested some 1,000 undocumented migrants working in gold mines in the northeast of the country.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!