Baku holds academic session on National Alphabet and Language Day

4 August 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An academic session on the topic "Mother Tongue-A Symbol of National Identity" has been organized by the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation, Azernews reports.

The event was held on August 1st, in celebration of Azerbaijani Alphabet and Language Day.

During the academic session, the President of the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Javanshir Feyziyev, presented a report themed "Mother Tongue-The Main Symbol of the Nation's Existence."

It was emphasized that language is a symbol that preserves and develops the material and spiritual heritage of each nation and characterizes its identity; it is a national and spiritual treasure.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan Alphabet and Azerbaijani Language Day may seem ordinary to some, unusual to others, and necessary to some. However, when we realize that we speak and think in our mother tongue without any restriction, it becomes clear that this is far from ordinary.

The speaker highlighted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev made significant contributions to the protection of the Azerbaijani language. Even in 1977, when the new Constitution of the USSR was approved, the absence of an article about the state language was unacceptable to the National Leader, and he persistently upheld his principled stance on this matter.

On April 2, 1978, during the 7th session of the 9th convocation of the Supreme Soviet of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, the National Leader insisted on including an amendment to Article 73, which would state that the official language of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic was Azerbaijani. Despite all difficulties, this historic decision made by National Leader Heydar Aliyev was a major step in the development of our language, which forms the basis of our spiritual existence.

Reflecting on the chronological sequence of events, Javanshir Feyziyev pointed out that Heydar Aliyev's efforts to protect and promote the Azerbaijani language during the era of globalization were unparalleled.

The decrees signed by the National Leader played a significant role in safeguarding and developing our mother tongue. The language policy initiated by Heydar Aliyev is currently being confidently and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Considering the demands and realities of the modern era, President Ilham Aliyev signed the State Program on the Use of the Azerbaijani Language in Accordance with the Requirements of Globalization and the Development of Linguistics in the Country on April 9, 2013.

President Ilham Aliyev's Decree on July 17, 2018, "On a Number of Measures Regarding the Broader Provision of the Azerbaijani Language in the Electronic Environment", holds particular importance in expanding the scope of the Azerbaijani language’s development and application. The Decree on November 1, 2018, "On Measures to Ensure the Purity of the Azerbaijani Language and Improve the Use of the State Language" further confirms that the state language remains a priority in the country.

"All these documents related to language policy are important steps towards strengthening the national-spiritual and political-legal status of the Azerbaijani language. These steps aim to ensure the eternal existence of our language. As long as our language survives, our people and independent state will always exist," Javanshir Feyziyev said.

The academic session continued with discussions after the presentation. Participants included Professor Nadir Mammadli, Director of the Institute of Linguistics of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan; Professor Qulu Maharramli from Baku State University; historian Latifa Mammadova; Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists Union Elchin Shikhli; Head of the Azerbaijani Language History Department at the Linguistics Institute, Khadija Heydarova; and Professor Zemfira Shahbazova from Baku State University, who all emphasized that regardless of their geographical location, more than 50 million Azerbaijanis using their mother tongue as a means of communication forms an invaluable spiritual asset that defines and affirms the national and historical existence of the Azerbaijani people.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, spoke about the significance of holding such events in preserving, sustaining, and passing on the language as a cultural heritage to future generations.

The artistic part of the event featured patriotic poet Khuraman Ismayilqizi's poem "My Mother Tongue" and a composition of poems dedicated to the mother tongue by students, which was met with applause.

A screen work "Ambassador of the Dawn ," dedicated to Mirza Fatali Akhundov's alphabet struggle, was also shown as part of the event.