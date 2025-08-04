Kazakhstan to begin exports of fish and bee products to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan has finalized the veterinary certification process required to export fish, honey, and other bee products to Azerbaijan, marking a new phase in agricultural trade between the two countries, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the certificate formats were agreed upon during recent negotiations between the veterinary authorities of both nations.
The agreement paves the way for Kazakh producers to access Azerbaijan’s market, expand their export routes, and demonstrate their products’ compliance with international veterinary standards.
