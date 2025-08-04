Samsung forms dedicated team to drive AI innovation

4 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new company-wide initiative aimed at accelerating its AI projects, marking a major step in its strategic shift to become an AI-driven company, according to industry sources on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

As part of this effort, the tech giant's Device eXperience division has introduced the InnoX Lab. This lab will spearhead cutting-edge projects in areas such as humanoid robots, digital twin solutions, and other AI technologies with the goal of shaping the future of innovation.

The newly formed task force will oversee high-priority initiatives across the company, with a clear focus on achieving measurable results in a short time frame. Additionally, the structure is designed to be highly adaptable, fostering seamless collaboration across different teams working on AI-related projects.

Among the key objectives of the InnoX Lab are enhancing the use of digital twin technologies, deploying AI-driven logistics solutions to redefine operational models, advancing automation through physical AI technologies, and developing foundational technologies for humanoid robots.

To ensure flexibility and speed, team members for each initiative will be selected from various departments across the company, enabling a more agile and dynamic approach to project development.

The launch of the InnoX Lab follows Samsung's establishment of the AI Productivity Innovation Group in May, which functions as a central hub focused on enhancing employee productivity through AI-powered systems and infrastructure.

In addition to these initiatives, Samsung is also looking to integrate advanced AI into consumer-facing products. From AI-powered smart home devices to more immersive experiences in entertainment and healthcare, the company’s AI investments aim to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in the tech industry.