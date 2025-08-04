Hyundai, Kia US sales grow in July on Hybrid, EV demand
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's leading automotive powerhouse, announced on Monday that its U.S. sales surged by 13.2 percent in July compared to the same month last year, fueled by strong demand for hybrid models and electric vehicles (EVs), Azernews reports, citing Korean media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!