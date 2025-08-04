South Korea dismantles border loudspeakers with DPRK

4 August 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean authorities have begun dismantling loudspeakers stationed along the border with North Korea, in a move aimed at easing military and political tensions between the two countries, Azernews reports.

"Starting today, the military has begun taking down the loudspeakers. This is a practical step to reduce tensions, without compromising the combat readiness of our armed forces," a defense official stated.

For years, the loudspeakers had broadcast news bulletins and South Korean pop music — including K-pop — into North Korean territory as part of psychological operations. The broadcasts were often seen as a soft power tactic to counter North Korean propaganda and expose citizens to outside information.

However, newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered the broadcasts to cease, calling it a symbolic gesture to rebuild trust and open channels for future dialogue with the North.

In June, the South Korean military had already paused the broadcasts, and in a rare reciprocal move, North Korea switched off its own loudspeakers the following day.

Officials say all devices will be dismantled by the end of the week, though the exact number remains undisclosed due to security concerns.

These loudspeakers — first installed during the Cold War era — have long served as tools of psychological warfare, often being turned on and off in tandem with fluctuations in inter-Korean relations. Their removal is seen by some analysts as a calculated risk — a hopeful signal of thawing relations, though skeptics warn that previous gestures of goodwill have failed to lead to lasting peace.