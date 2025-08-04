Azernews.Az

State budget revenue hits 106% of target as non-oil sector drives tax growth

4 August 2025 18:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan’s state budget received more than 10.56 billion manats in tax revenues from January to July 2025, achieving 106% of the forecasted target, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

