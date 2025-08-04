Azernews.Az

Central Bank's foreign currency reserves rise slightly in July

4 August 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As of August 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reported foreign currency reserves totaling $11.191 billion, Azernews reports, citing the data published by the Bank.

