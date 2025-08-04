Baku, Yerevan set for Washington talks amid hopes for imminent peace deal
Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing to announce their intention to reach a peace agreement later this week in Washington, Azernews reports, citing U.S. media outlets.
According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to host Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House on Friday. The anticipated meeting is being seen as a significant diplomatic step toward resolving decades of conflict between the two countries.
The expected announcement follows recent talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held in Abu Dhabi, where both sides reportedly made progress on the key terms of normalization.
No official statements have been released from Baku and Yerevan yet.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!