Azernews.Az

Monday August 4 2025

Interest income of Azerbaijani banks continues upward trend

4 August 2025 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
Interest income of Azerbaijani banks continues upward trend
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Analysts suggest the sustained increase in interest income is closely tied to growing loan portfolios, higher demand for credit, and the broader resilience of the financial sector.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more