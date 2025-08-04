Uzbekistan approves billions-dollared Sea Breeze Uzbekistan Resort project

4 August 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has approved a resolution on the implementation of the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan investment project, a year-round resort complex to be built on the shores of the Charvak Reservoir, Azernews reports via Uzbekistan Daily (UzDaily).

The government commission on investment attraction, industrial development, and trade regulation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, identified the proposal from the joint venture Sea Breeze Uzbekistan, established with the participation of Azerbaijani company Agalarov Development, as the most suitable.

The project envisions the construction of a US$5 billion resort complex on 577 hectares in the Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region. The master plan is being developed by the UK-based architectural firm Scott Brownrigg.

The Tashkent regional administration, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, has been instructed to gradually terminate the rights of landowners, users, and tenants in the designated area and reclassify the plots as vacant land under district administration control. The matter will then be submitted to the Government Commission for Land Fund Reclassification, including agricultural and forestry land.

The joint venture Sea Breeze Uzbekistan will receive a direct 25-year lease on the 577-hectare site, with a priority right to renew. The project is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2035.

The market value of the lease was assessed at 1.7 trillion soums. However, after applying a reduction coefficient of 0.01, the total rent was set at 17 billion soums, payable in instalments over five years.

According to the approved master plan, the territory will be divided into plots, each of which may be subleased in accordance with Uzbekistan’s Land Code.

The Sea Breeze Uzbekistan project was first presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by Emin Agalarov on December 16, 2024. The president endorsed the initiative and instructed the formation of a commission led by the prime minister. Later that month, Mirziyoyev announced that the future resort’s cost was estimated between $7 billion and $10 billion.

In April 2025, the president reviewed the master plan, developed with the participation of several foreign companies. The project foresees a resort complex divided into 10 compact zones: a waterfront boulevard, beaches, and recreation areas, as well as hotels, cottages, residential buildings, restaurants, and viewing platforms on the slopes.

In early July, Emin Agalarov presented an updated project concept and briefed the president on the operations of the Sea Breeze resort in Baku.