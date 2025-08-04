Chess Federation endorses coaching staff for training teams [PHOTOS]

4 August 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov has convened a meeting with chess coaches from across the country, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the meeting was to confirm and endorse the coaching staff designated to train the national teams in different age groups.

Regional coaches who participated in the meeting remotely discussed the issues causing concern in the current situation and put forward a variety of proposals.

Representatives of the Coaches, Children and Youth, as well as Composition Commissions of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation provided information on the problems in organizing tournaments by degree, the lack of experienced coaches in the regions, as well as the lack of methodological materials.

The meeting heard proposals on taking advantage of the experience of foreign coaches and training juniors who are candidates for the national team at a higher level.

The coaches noted that the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, which was implemented for the first time this year, was successful.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on holding seminars with coaches, inviting renowned foreign experts to Azerbaijan for experience exchange, organizing online lessons on the federation's YouTube channel, creating a database that will include chess players and coaches, and completing the process of certifying coaches.

It was emphasized that it is important to review the provisions of the regulatory framework together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Science and Education, and bring them into line with modern requirements.

In conclusion, Mahir Mammadov emphasized that future meetings with coaches would become a regular tradition and provided specific guidance on addressing the issues raised during the discussion.

Azerbaijan Chess Federation is the official governing body for chess in Azerbaijan. It was originally established in 1920 and reorganized in 1992 after the country gained independence.

The federation is affiliated with FIDE and the European Chess Union. It oversees national tournaments, youth development, and international events.

Headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan Chess Federation is currently led by President Mahir Mammadov.