Iran sees surge in foreign car imports

3 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Figures released by Iran’s Customs Administration show that 14,287 foreign-made cars were imported and cleared through customs during the four-month period. That represents a 38 percent increase compared to the 10,353 vehicles imported during the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Tehran Times.

