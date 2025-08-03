Azernews.Az

Iran sees surge in foreign car imports

3 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)
Figures released by Iran’s Customs Administration show that 14,287 foreign-made cars were imported and cleared through customs during the four-month period. That represents a 38 percent increase compared to the 10,353 vehicles imported during the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Tehran Times.

