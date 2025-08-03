Azerbaijan’s foreign debt shrinks as it embraces strategic development financing
This trend is not merely an economic statistic—it is a window into Baku’s disciplined and well-calibrated approach to development financing. By maintaining a manageable debt portfolio and gradually reducing exposure to external obligations, Azerbaijan is reinforcing its sovereignty, ensuring economic stability, and building credibility on the world stage.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!