Wildfire destroys 25 hectares of grassland in Nakhchivan’s Sharur district
A wildfire has scorched 25 hectares of dry grassland in the mountainous area near Gunnut village in the Sharur District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The Ministry noted that the fire was successfully contained and extinguished by firefighting units. Thanks to rapid response efforts, surrounding areas were protected from the blaze, preventing further damage.
No casualties have been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
