Open-air film screening held at Seaside Boulevard [PHOTOS]
An open-air screening of the film "Where is Ahmad?" has been held as part of "Movie Night on the Boulevard" initiative, Azernews reports.
The project is co-organized by Seaside Boulevard Department and Azerbaijanfilm film studio, with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.
"Movie Night on the Boulevard" aims to foster patriotism and national pride among the younger generation, while also showcasing Azerbaijani cinema to both residents of Baku and visiting tourists.
The film screening, timed to Azerbaijan Cinema Day, was met with great interest. The guests of the event also enjoyed a special exhibition, organized by Azerbaijanfilm studio.
The exhibition displayed costumes and props, filming and technical equipment, associated with the film "Where is Ahmad?".
Earlier, the film "Meeting," produced by Azerbaijanfilm, was showcased as part of the project.
The spectators immersed themselves in the world of Azerbaijani cinema under the stars.
