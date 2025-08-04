Azerbaijan’s solar energy boom highlights new model for green transition
As climate change accelerates and global energy markets evolve, countries worldwide are racing to expand their renewable energy capacity. Azerbaijan, a country traditionally known for its vast oil and gas reserves, is rapidly transforming its energy landscape by embracing clean, sustainable sources. Recent statistics reveal that Azerbaijan’s investment in renewable energy is paying off, with significant growth in solar and wind power production marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s energy transition. According to the MP, the country's solar output surged by 3.5 times, hitting 314.6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in just six months. Overall, renewable energy production increased by about 15 percent to 2,330.1 million kWh, while total electricity production rose by 2.2 percent, reaching 13,849.3 million kWh. Wind power plants contributed 21.0 million kWh to this output...
