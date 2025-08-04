ADA University reports 90% employment rate among 2023–2024 graduates

4 August 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

ADA University has released its 2023–2024 graduate employment statistics and the outcomes of its student career support programs, highlighting a strong alignment between academic preparation and labor market integration.

According to the university’s Career Services Office, 90% of graduates from the past academic year have successfully secured employment, Azernews reports. The figures reflect the success of structured support programs aimed at enhancing students’ professional readiness.

Among undergraduate programs, the highest employment rate was recorded in the Business Administration major. At the graduate level, Computer Science and Data Analytics led the way.

ADA graduates have largely been employed across key sectors, including government institutions, education, banking and financial services, consulting and auditing, and telecommunications.

To support student career development, the Career Services Office implements a wide range of initiatives throughout the academic year. Over 500 students annually participate in academic internship programs during the spring and summer semesters. These internships take place at leading public and private institutions in Azerbaijan, as well as at the country’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Additionally, ADA University organizes an annual “Career Readiness Week” in collaboration with more than 20 partner companies. During this event, students undergo a structured selection process, including individual interviews facilitated by the Career Services team. Selected students are enrolled in training and seminar programs led by industry professionals, based on their academic performance and interview results.

The training sessions are delivered by seasoned experts from local and international companies in fields such as finance, banking, IT, telecommunications, auditing, and consulting. These sessions cover current labor market demands, professional skills, and career development strategies.

Spanning ten days, this intensive program not only equips students with valuable knowledge and competencies but also connects them with potential employers, opening doors to internship and job opportunities. The initiative culminates in a traditional career fair, offering a direct gateway to real employment prospects.

Through these strategic efforts, ADA University continues to position its graduates for competitive careers both domestically and internationally.